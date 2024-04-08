Rogers Cell Traffic Surged 600% During Eclipse in Niagara Falls

Gary Ng
32 mins ago

Did you survive the total solar eclipse today? What also survived was the Rogers wireless network, which saw an increase in wireless network traffic as expected.

According to Rogers, the company saw more than 600% of the network traffic it normally does in Niagara Falls, one of the popular areas in the path of totality, according to a spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada. 

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and our network team worked around the clock to handle the increase in wireless traffic, ensuring Canadians stayed connected to share the moment,” said a Rogers spokesperson in an email. “Our plan included installing portable mobile towers and mobile trucks to increase capacity in key communities and optimizing sites to handle more traffic,” said the company.

Rogers noted that in key locations it set up portable mobile towers and mobile trucks, known in the industry as Cell on Wheels and Cell on Light Trucks, respectively, to increase capacity and give priority to locations based on previous event data.

The wireless carrier said it also kicked in some special event configurations to adjust coverage and traffic management at specific cell sites, while maintenance work was paused that might have affected capacity (the infamous Rogers nationwide network outage in 2022 was blamed on a software update).

Earlier today, Bell said on X, “We’re expecting high traffic on our networks as the solar eclipse travels through parts of Canada later today. Our teams are ready to respond to keep you connected during the event.”

From the looks of it, cell networks handled the temporary traffic surge without issue after setting up mobile cell networks.

Some people were pretty creative in filming footage of the total solar eclipse.

According to the Niagara Falls Review, the region hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1925. The next occurrence won’t happen until 2144.

“When the moment arrived, well … my jaw dropped. It was one of the freakiest and coolest things I’ve ever seen. It was night-time in the middle of the day. You could hear cheers from across the river in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Birds flew haphazardly, all confused. One of the biggest crowds I’ve ever been part of was joined in awe, staring at the sky,” wrote reporter John Law.

“In those amazing four minutes, all the hype and anticipation was worth it. Clouds or not, we were part of something utterly unique. Something your parents and maybe their parents never saw,” explains Law.

We’ve similarly reached out to Telus, Bell and Quebecor for eclipse network data, and will update this story accordingly.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 4

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 4, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Sale on : TCL 502,...
IIC Deals
4 days ago

CRTC Study Comparing International Roaming Fees Coming Soon

The CRTC reiterated this week it has commissioned a study to compare international roaming fees charged by Canadian telecoms versus the world, and it should be out soon. According to the CRTC, "The study is comparing the fees that Canadians pay with the fees charged in other countries. It will help us decide the best...
Gary Ng
1 week ago