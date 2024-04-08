Subway Canada Promo: BOGO Footlong with Coupon Code

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Subway bogo footlong

Subway Canada’s latest mobile app promo is offering up a digital exclusive, where you can get a buy one get one deal on footlong subs.

The sandwich chain’s Cyber Sub Days are back, available now until April 21 when you place an order online or in the Subway app for iPhone and Android. When you use coupon code BOGOFL, you get a footlong free when you buy one, of equal or lesser value, at participating Subway restaurants in Canada.

With the cost of everything out of control, getting a free footlong Subway is worth about $10 or more, depending on the sandwich. That’s a decent deal if you like to eat at Subway. The Subway app lets you order ahead of time so you can have your dinner or lunch ready for pick up in-store.

As of writing, the Subway app and online ordering seem to be not working, possible due to the demand from this new BOGO coupon. Let us know if you’re going to jump on this deal in the comments.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Refurbished iPhone 15 Pro on Sale for 30% Off, Save Up to $471

If you’re looking for an iPhone 15 Pro and you don’t mind getting a certified refurbished open box phone from Geek Squad, you can save big at Best Buy. The entry 128GB iPhone 15 Pro, which is just six months old, sells for $1449 new from Apple.ca. But right now Best Buy online is showing...
IIC Deals
4 days ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 4

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 4, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Sale on : TCL 502,...
IIC Deals
4 days ago

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Deal: Save 35% Off

If you’re looking for an Apple Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it’s on sale right now for 35% off on Amazon.ca. We were just alerted of a price drop for this Magic Keyboard (black only), which normally costs $449, but is available for $291.86 right now as of writing, saving you $157. This...
IIC Deals
5 days ago