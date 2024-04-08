Subway Canada Promo: BOGO Footlong with Coupon Code

Subway Canada’s latest mobile app promo is offering up a digital exclusive, where you can get a buy one get one deal on footlong subs.

The sandwich chain’s Cyber Sub Days are back, available now until April 21 when you place an order online or in the Subway app for iPhone and Android. When you use coupon code BOGOFL, you get a footlong free when you buy one, of equal or lesser value, at participating Subway restaurants in Canada.

With the cost of everything out of control, getting a free footlong Subway is worth about $10 or more, depending on the sandwich. That’s a decent deal if you like to eat at Subway. The Subway app lets you order ahead of time so you can have your dinner or lunch ready for pick up in-store.

As of writing, the Subway app and online ordering seem to be not working, possible due to the demand from this new BOGO coupon. Let us know if you’re going to jump on this deal in the comments.