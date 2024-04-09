iMessage/FaceTime on Public Mobile Not Working? Fix Coming

If you are on Telus-owned Public Mobile and you’re having issues with Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime on the iPhone, the company announced on Tuesday afternoon that a fix is coming.

“We are aware that some of you are currently unable to successfully use iMessage and or FaceTime features, and we understand how frustrating this can be. Our teams are working diligently to find the cause,” said Public Mobile today.

As for a possible fix for iMessage and FaceTime not working on Public Mobile? The company suggests going to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset [Device] > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and will continue to keep you updated,” said Public Mobile in its Community forums.

Earlier today, we told you the CCTS had acknowledged it is receiving complaints regarding the decision by Public Mobile to end its legacy rewards program.