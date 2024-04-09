Leaks Hint at iPhone 16 Battery Upgrades – Except for One Model

As anticipation builds for Apple’s next iPhone release, leaks suggest significant changes in battery capacities, with one model facing a surprising reduction.

According to leaks from the Weibo-based source OvO Baby Sauce OvO (via MacRumors), the upcoming iPhone 16 series will see an increase in battery sizes across most models, except for the iPhone 16 Plus.

This leak, although from a relatively new source, aligns with previous speculations shared by “Majin Bu” on X. Notably, it’s the first time we’re getting comprehensive alleged battery capacity details for the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

While the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to boast larger batteries, the iPhone 16 Plus might see a decrease compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Plus.

The reason behind this reduction remains unclear. Some speculate it could be a strategy to differentiate between models, nudging customers towards premium features and prices.

In previous releases, Apple has strategically adjusted battery capacities to influence consumer choices. For instance, the iPhone 14 Plus offered a larger battery than its higher-priced counterpart, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, with the iPhone 15 series, Apple ramped up battery capacities, setting new records for iPhone longevity.

Rumours for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max suggest an even longer battery life, surpassing its predecessor by an hour. Moreover, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature slightly larger displays.