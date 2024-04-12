Nintendo Switch Online Adds Wrecking Crew ’98, Super R-Type, and Amazing Hebereke

Nintendo has shadowdropped three new classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games on Nintendo Switch Online.

For April 2024, Nintendo is shaking things up a little bit. This month includes two Japan-only Super Famicom titles. The full lineup includes Wrecking Crew ’98, Super R-Type, and Amazing Hebereke, as announced by Nintendo. All four games are available to play now. Here are more details.

Wrecking Crew ’98 is the 1998 sequel to the NES game Wrecking Crew. The sequel includes content from the original game. Playing as Mario in this puzzle game, players will “wreck” their way across 100 stages, dodging enemies while knocking down ladders and walls. Over on the Wrecking Crew ’98 side of the content, players must destroy and arrange panels to line up matching colours. By matching four, players can launch an attack on opponents. The more matching panels, the more destruction.

Super R-Type was first released in 1991. This arcade shooter sees The evil alien Bydo Empire launch an attack on Earth. It’s up to players to defend it as R-9, the most advanced form of defense. Play through seven stages against enemies with advanced firepower, collecting power-up items and take-down bosses. The game also offers several difficulty options ranging from ‘Novice’ to ‘Pro.’

Finally, Amazing Hebereke hails from Sunsoft and first came to Super Famicom in 1994. Making its North American debut, players can engage in chaotic battles across single-player and multiplayer versus modes with up to four players. Select your character and fight in various stages with items and traps at your disposal.

Last month, Nintendo brought two new Game Boy titles, an SNES game, and one NES game to Nintendo Switch Online. Find out more about last month’s offering.

Nintendo Switch Online is available in Canada starting at $4.99/month or $24.99/year. Players gain access to online play and cloud saves, and a growing library of classic Nintendo titles. This includes monthly support of NES titles, SNES games, and Game Boy.