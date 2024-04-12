X Removing the Ability to Hide Your Blue Checkmark

Steve Vegvari
1 day ago

X (formally Twitter) is effectively exposing all of its ‘Premium’ subscribers by removing the ability to hide your blue checkmark.

Those who may be hiding their blue checkmark, whether out of shame or not, have begun to receive notifications stating that the ability is being removed. “The hide your checkmark feature of X Premium is going away soon,” says the notification. The social media platform is giving users the time to manage their X Premium settings before the removal.

As first reported by Mashable, there doesn’t appear to be any firm reasoning behind the removal. The ability to hide a blue checkmark arrived last summer when X gave users the preferential option. Under Elon Musk’s ownership, some users wanted to gain access to the platform’s Premium features while hiding their support for the company.

The blue checkmark originally marked a verified user. However, as the company transitioned over to Musk’s hands, the blue checkmark lost its status and became a symbol for those subscribing to the $10 CAD monthly Premium service. X’s blue checkmarks are now commonly adopted by scammers, NFT grifters, and online impersonators. However, many public figures continue to don one.

Last month, X began doling out free blue checkmarks and Premium status to those who have over 2,500 verified subscriber followers. Those with over 5,000 will gain access to Premium+ for free, says Musk. Given how sudden the change regarding blue checkmarks is, one has to wonder if this new policy was the lynchpin.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

New on BritBox: May 2024

British streaming service BritBox has revealed what’s coming in May 2024. Highlights include the Sophie Rundle-led original After the Flood and the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, streaming exclusively on BritBox in North America. Make it at Market will be returning for a second season on May 14. Check out all the listings showing...
John Quintet
21 hours ago

Roku Unveils Data Breach Affecting 576,000 Accounts

Roku has revealed the discovery of a significant data breach impacting 576,000 of its users. This breach was identified during an investigation into a previous security issue last month, which saw 15,000 accounts compromised. The streaming service initially addressed the earlier incident by notifying the affected customers in early March, enhancing account monitoring to safeguard...
Austin Blake
1 day ago

Google One VPN is Shutting Down

Last March, all Google One plans gained access to its Google One VPN, offering an added perk to the subscription program, with Canadians also benefitting from the add-on. But now, it appears the Google One VPN is already heading to the grave. That’s according to a confirmation from a Google spokesperson to 9to5Google. The company...
Austin Blake
1 day ago