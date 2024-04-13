Lucky Mobile Promo: $29/35GB Plus One Free Month

Gary Ng
5 hours ago

Bell’s Lucky Mobile has launched a new promo plan, offering up a $29 plan with 35GB of 4G data, plus your third month free.

Lucky Mobile says this plan includes 10GB of extra data only for 24 months and is available until April 18, 2024. Of course you’ll need to register for Automatic Top-Up (includes 5GB bonus) to get 35 total gigabytes.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting, to go with usual extras like voicemail, call display, call waiting, 3-way calling and free eSIM activation.

Here are all the Lucky Mobile plans right now after Automatic Top-Up (5GB bonus):

Of course, the plans are even better in Quebec, as you can get a $27/55GB plan after Automatic Top-Up and 30GB of bonus data for 24 months.

Telus-owned Public Mobile has a $34/50GB plan right now that offers 5G speeds, unlike 4G here with Lucky Mobile.

