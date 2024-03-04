Lucky Mobile New Plans: $29/25GB and More with US Calling

Austin Blake
51 mins ago

Bell’s prepaid brand, Lucky Mobile, has launched new 4G speed plans with varying amounts of data.

The following Lucky Mobile plans with 4G data speeds, including a 5GB bonus when you subscribe to automatic top-up:

  • $29/25GB
  • $34/55GB (Canada-US calling)
  • $40/80GB (Canada-US calling)
  • $50/105GB (Canada-US calling)

Lucky Mobile says these plans are for new activations only and there’s a $10 SIM card charge. eSIM is free. It’s interesting that there’s US calling included for the plans $34 and higher, but that doesn’t apply to data usage. This doesn’t hold up to the $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan being offered by Public Mobile (ends today) and Freedom Mobile.

Also, Lucky Mobile has a promo where you can get your third month free for a limited time, in the form of a bill credit.

Data with Lucky Mobile is “unlimited”, but throttled down to 128 Kbps after your data bucket is exhausted. The discounts above are not limited to 24 months as we’ve seen with previous promos.

