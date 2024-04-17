Tim Hortons App Gets Pizza Delivery Starting in May

Tim Hortons has officially launched flatbread pizza today across Canada, after testing it out in in select markets in Ontario, including Mississauga.

The restaurant chain says the pizzas are served hot after being “prepared fresh to order and oven baked”, starting at $6.99 for Simply Cheese and $7.99 for other flavours such as Bacon Everything, Chicken Parmesan, and Pepperoni.

Also, starting on May 1, flatbread pizza will be available to order for delivery within the Tim Hortons app, said the company today.

“We’ve been working hard on developing new and exciting menu innovations for lunch and dinner at Tims – like our popular range of Loaded Bowls and Loaded Wraps – and now after a thorough process of testing and recipe fine-tuning, we’re so excited to be launching Flatbread Pizzas for our guests across Canada,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, in a statement on Wednesday.

Have you tried these flatbread pizzas yet? We now have a new item to wash down with watery coffee from Tim Hortons.