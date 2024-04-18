Apple to Move Downtown Montreal Store to Historic Building: Report

Austin Blake
7 seconds ago

Apple is undertaking a major renovation of a historic building in downtown Montreal to move its existing flagship store into, according to La Presse (via MacRumors).

The Apple Store Sainte-Catherine at 1321 Rue Ste-Catherine Ouest (opened in 2008), is said to be heading into the three-storey historic building at 1255 on the same street at the corner of De la Montagne Street, literally just 76 metres away on foot. That’s according to three sources and real estate broker, says La Presse.

This historic building is owned by New York billionaires, the Gindi Family, through De La Montagne Canadian Venture Inc.

The existing Apple Store Sainte-Catherine at 9,000 square feet is already listed for lease on the Cogir real estate management website, suggesting a move is forthcoming.

As for the extensive renovation underway at the historic building, it’s said to be carried out by Mont-Royal construction firm, SAJO, which says on its website it has been building Apple Stores across North America and Europe for over 20 years.

News of this Montreal Apple Store making a move was first reported last June by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He said this location was set to move to a new location in time for a February 2025 opening.

Other Apple stores in Quebec include Laval, Pointe-Claire, Brossard, and Quebec City.

