Google’s New ‘Platforms and Devices’ Team to Boost AI Development

Google is taking a significant step towards integrating its Android and hardware divisions under a unified strategy focused on artificial intelligence (AI) (via The Verge).

CEO Sundar Pichai recently unveiled major internal changes, introducing the “Platforms and Devices” team. This new team, led by Rick Osterloh, will oversee Google’s Pixel products, Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Photos, and more.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, previously in charge of Android, Chrome, and ChromeOS, is shifting to other projects within Google and Alphabet.

The primary driver behind these organizational shifts is AI. Osterloh emphasized the importance of consolidating teams to enable full-stack innovation. He highlighted the transformative potential of AI, citing the Pixel camera’s integration of hardware, software, and AI as an example.

Google’s focus on AI extends beyond just software. Osterloh also mentioned Google’s investment in Tensor products to compete with industry leaders like Nvidia.

(Image Credit: The Verge)

The consolidation aims to expedite AI integration across Google’s product range. Osterloh highlighted the team’s ability to leverage the latest research from DeepMind and incorporate it into new applications rapidly.

Osterloh and Lockheimer also dispelled rumours of internal power struggles, emphasizing that this restructuring has been in discussion for over two years.

Despite these changes, Google remains committed to maintaining distinct teams for Android and ecosystem partners. Sameer Samat, previously assisting Lockheimer with Android, will now oversee the Android ecosystem.