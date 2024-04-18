IHG Hotels Debuts In-Room Apple AirPlay Streaming in North America

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is elevating the guest experience by introducing Apple AirPlay streaming in select hotel rooms across North America.

According to IHG’s press release, the feature will allow guests to stream content from their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in their rooms.

Currently, AirPlay is available in over 60 North American hotels, including renowned properties like InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown – Wall Street, and Holiday Inn & Suites Ottawa Kanata.

This initiative aims to enhance guest connectivity and satisfaction by providing a seamless streaming experience. Guests can easily connect by scanning a unique QR code linked to the hotel’s Wi-Fi network.

This personalized QR code ensures private and secure streaming, directing content exclusively to the LG hotel TV in the room.

“Travelers often seek the comforts of home, such as watching their favorite shows or finishing a movie. As pioneers in hospitality, IHG Hotels & Resorts is revolutionizing the guest experience with AirPlay integration,” said IHG’s Jolie Fleming.

"This feature offers guests a smooth and secure way to enjoy personalized content on their in-room TV, fostering a home-away-from-home entertainment atmosphere."

By integrating AirPlay, IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to set industry standards, offering guests a personalized and secure streaming experience

Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can now enjoy a tailored entertainment environment, making their stay more enjoyable and memorable.