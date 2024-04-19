New 12.9-inch iPad Air Said to Feature Pro-Level Display Technology

According to display analyst Ross Young, the upcoming new 12.9-inch iPad Air will boast the same cutting-edge display technology as its pricier counterpart, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (via 9to5Mac).

“Great news! The upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air is equipped with a MiniLED display,” Young stated in a post on X.

He further elaborated that this technology will utilize leftover panels from the 12.9-inch MiniLED iPad Pro, offering not only superior visual quality but also reduced power consumption compared to edge-lit LCDs.

This move isn’t entirely surprising, given Apple’s recent inclination towards integrating MiniLED display technology. The tech giant has already adopted MiniLED displays for its latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and certain MacBook Pro versions.

One of the standout advantages of MiniLED technology is its ability to deliver an enhanced contrast ratio. This improvement becomes particularly evident when consuming video content.

While traditional LED-backlit LCD panels struggle to produce true blacks, MiniLED displays bridge this gap without compromising on brightness or incurring the higher costs associated with OLED panels.

Apple is reportedly planning a significant shift in its display strategy for the iPad Pro lineup this year. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are expected to transition to OLED screens for the first time.

As for the 12.9-inch iPad Air, the stage is set for it to become an exceptional device for media consumption, provided Apple manages to strike the right balance with its pricing strategy.