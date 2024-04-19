Alleged HomePod Display Component Surfaces Online

A purported image of a Apple’s next-gen HomePod’s display component has surfaced online, courtesy of Kosutami, a reputed source for Apple leaks (via MacRumors).

The image features a circular, glossy glass piece, designed to fit at the top of the HomePod. Notably, this component closely mirrors the design of the current standard generation HomePod.

If these leaks hold water, this glass piece could potentially replace the existing touch and waveform interface that users are familiar with.

The rumours surrounding a HomePod equipped with a display have been circulating since 2021. This suggests that Apple might be exploring various avenues to innovate and expand its HomePod lineup.

This HomePod display isn’t just for show; it’s expected to offer functionalities like showcasing information from Apple Music, displaying the currently playing song, and supporting features like SharePlay.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously hinted at an upcoming HomePod speaker featuring an iPad-like display coupled with a built-in camera. Another intriguing rumour points towards a HomePod equipped with a screen mounted on a robotic arm.

Furthermore, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo chimed in last year, predicting the launch of a HomePod boasting a 7-inch display sometime in 2024. However, as of now, there’s no concrete evidence to support this claim.