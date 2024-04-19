Koodo Giving 50GB Free Data to ‘Amazing’ Customers

Telus-owned Koodo continues to give out free data to select customers, notifying them of the special freebie via text message.

According to text messages sent out yesterday, Koodo says the free data is because summer is around the corner and they want customers to see this year as “your best summer yet!”.

“To thank you for being amazing, Koodo is gifting you with 50GB of additional monthly data on us!”, reads the message according to RFD users.

Koodo says you need to reply “DATA” to get the free 50GB of monthly data. “We’ll be in touch over the coming weeks with additional deals,” teases the Telus flanker brand.

Customers that received this text offer were on the $50/60GB and $45/60GB 5G plans from Koodo, for example.

You may want to check your text messages to see if you got this offer. Let us know in the comments (if you’re amazing or not).