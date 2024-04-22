Meta Unveils Meta Horizon OS: A New Era for Mixed Reality

Meta has just introduced its new Meta Horizon OS mixed reality platform, with an aim to create a more open computing platform by welcoming third-party hardware makers into the ecosystem.

Meta Horizon OS will be the backbone of this new hardware ecosystem, running on Meta Quest devices. The name reflects Meta’s vision of a computing platform centered around people, connection, and a shared social fabric.

This mixed reality operating system combines core technologies from Meta’s decade-long journey in developing next-generation computing platforms.

Over the years, Meta has pioneered technologies like inside-out tracking and developed advanced eye, face, hand, and body tracking systems. Additionally, Meta Horizon OS integrates high-resolution Passthrough, Scene Understanding, and Spatial Anchors to blend the digital and physical worlds seamlessly.

Developers will have access to these technologies through custom frameworks and tools designed for creating immersive mixed reality experiences. They can also leverage the content discovery and monetization platforms embedded in the OS, including the rebranded Meta Horizon Store.

The Horizon social layer, currently powering Meta Quest devices, will extend across this new ecosystem. It allows identities, avatars, and friend groups to transcend virtual spaces, enabling developers to incorporate rich social features into their apps.

Several leading global technology companies have already begun working on devices powered by Meta Horizon OS:

ASUS’s Republic of Gamers plans to develop a high-performance gaming headset.

Lenovo will create mixed reality devices focusing on productivity, learning, and entertainment.

Xbox and Meta are collaborating again to launch a limited-edition Meta Quest inspired by Xbox.

These devices will benefit from Meta’s ongoing partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, which provides the Snapdragon processors integrated with Meta’s software and hardware stacks.

Meta says it is also developing a spatial app framework to assist mobile developers in creating mixed reality experiences. This framework will allow developers to adapt their existing mobile apps for Meta Horizon OS or develop new mixed reality apps.