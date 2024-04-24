Rogers to Bring Comcast and Xfinity Products to Canada

Rogers has announced a 10-year partnership with Comcast, bringing the latter’s Xfinity products and technology to Rogers customers.

“Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment and services in the world,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers, in an issued statement on Wednesday. “Canadians want to be connected to the best entertainment, anywhere, without interruption and we’re proud to partner with Comcast to make this a reality.”

Starting later this year, Rogers will roll out the latest in broadband technology and home security products developed by Comcast. This includes Entertainment OS, the company’s platform designed to streamline how customers can watch TV, plus other streaming services, through smarter suggestions and easier search.

“Building on our nearly decade-long partnership with Rogers, we’re thrilled to deliver the next-generation of our entertainment and connectivity products, like Entertainment OS and the latest gateways, to millions of customers across Canada,” said Dave Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast, in a statement.

The newest Comcast-developed gateways with wired and Wi-Fi support will be made available for Rogers customers to experience 10G technologies.

Rogers says Storm-Ready WiFi will be made available, a backup solution that has a cellular modem and rechargeable battery to keep customers online “for hours”. This device also is a Wi-Fi extender.

Also coming is new home security hardware and sensors, to expand the existing Rogers Self Protect service. Commercial details will be announced later this year.