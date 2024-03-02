Fido and Virgin Plus Launch $34/50GB Plans, But Not Good Enough

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Fido and Virgin Plus have debuted a $34/50GB plan in an attempt to half-match Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile.

On Friday evening, Fido (Rogers) added a $34/50GB 4G plan after Automatic Payments Discount for bring your own phone customers.

Virgin Plus (Bell) similarly added a $34/50GB 4G plan, with unlimited nationwide calling and SD video streaming. Virgin says their plan is for new activations only.

It looks like both of these wireless carriers want to re-live Boxing Day deals.

Of course, these $34/50GB plans do not match Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile right now, as their $34/50GB plan has 5G speeds and also covers talk, text and data in Canada and the U.S.

Also, Public Mobile’s $34/50GB Canada-US plan will end on Monday–it’s available for new and existing subscribers.

As of writing, Koodo (Telus) has not added a $34/50GB plan, but we expect them to match rivals shortly. Will we ever see Fido, Virgin or Koodo actually match with a Canada-US roaming option?

If you see wireless plan changes let us know via email (tips@iphoneincanada.ca) so we can share with the community.

