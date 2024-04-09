Alleged Beats Solo 4 Images, Specs Leak Ahead of Spring Launch

Apple’s Beats Solo 4 are coming soon and now we’re seeing what look to be the first images of these headphones, which haven’t seen a significant update since launching in 2016.

Pictures shared by MySmartPrice today show headphones that claim to be Beats Solo 4. The headphones look pretty similar to the existing Beats Solo 3, but instead of a micro USB charging port, we’re seeing USB-C. The 3.5mm headphone jack remains.

One week ago, 9to5Mac shared some exclusive specs on Beats Solo 4 (after the headphones also hit the FCC database) and said the launch will happen on Thursday, May 2. The site reports the price will stay the same, but improvements will come in the form of Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, new drivers and acoustics, plus custom-built 40mm transducers, and support for high-resolution lossless audio.

With a 3.5mm audio jack, that means you can use Solo 4 without battery power too. As for battery life, Solo 4 will get 50 total hours, an upgrade of 10 hours versus its predecessor. Other updates include one-touch pairing support for Android, plus Find My support for Apple users. Bluetooth 5.3 is also coming and the headphone cushions will be called “UltraPlus”.

From what we’re seeing here, it seems clear Beats Solo 4 headphones are coming in hot next month. Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air updates the week of May 6 according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This Solo 4 update is said to come the week before, and that would make sense so they don’t get lost in the iPad update news cycle.

Beats Solo 3 headphones sell for $249.99 brand new, but right now Amazon.ca has them for $159.