Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is now available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac.

From the mind of famed developer Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is one of the major AAA games to arrive natively on the iPhone 15 Pro. Joining the ranks alongside Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village, the open-world adventure game utilizes the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Pro chip. The new processor is designed to deliver A17 to hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities and high-quality graphics.

The game’s arrival was first announced during WWDC 2023. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is being brought to Apple’s ecosystem by publisher 505 Games.

In Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, players take on the role of Sam Bridges, a Porter in the post-apocalyptic U.S. He’s been given the task to connect the country’s last remaining hubs of humanity ever since a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding impacted civilization. Delivery packages and rebuild humanity’s network all while avoiding deadly threats. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is a genre-bending title, incorporating the ‘Social Strand System’ where players can lay roads, ladders, and other useful tools in-game and have other players use them during their separate playthroughs.

In a recent blog post, it’s been confirmed that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on iOS and Mac will share the same servers as Steam and Epic. Therefore, when new players jump in, there’ll already be quite a lot in-game to interact with and help them on their voyage.

On top of the game’s arrival, Kojima Productions is also partnering with Backbone. A limited edition Backbone One controller, with a design inspired by the game, is available to preorder on January 30 at 12pm ET.

For iPhone 15 Pro users, ensure your device is running iOS 17.0 or later. The game requires 1.78GB of storage. For Mac, the game is compatible with any M1 device or later with 69.8GB of storage available. Finally, if you’re purchasing the game on an iPad, you’ll need to be running iPadOS 17.0 on an M-series device.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available now for $24.99 CAD.