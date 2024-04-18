Telus Debuts Android Offer: Buy One, Plant One for Earth Month

Telus has unveiled a new environmental offer, “Buy One, Plant One,” aimed at adding to reforestation efforts during Earth Month, when customers buy an Android device.

From April 18 through May 16, Telus pledges to plant a tree for each new or certified pre-owned Android device purchased by new, returning, or business customers, committing to a goal of planting up to 50,000 trees.

Telus says for every device traded in, it will plant an additional tree, doubling the impact of their environmental commitment. This promo is accessible to customers shopping in Telus and Koodo stores, online, or through customer service chats.

This latest initiative is part of the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes achieving carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030.

Telus says its environmental efforts have already resulted in the planting of over 11 million trees and more than 500,000 kelp plants, covering an area of 7,200 hectares—equivalent to 18 Stanley Parks or 60% of the City of Vancouver, it explained to iPhone in Canada in an email.

Since 2010, Telus says it has successfully diverted 15 million devices from landfills by upcycling and recycling, as part of its sustainability plans.