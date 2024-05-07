2024 iPad Air Canadian Pricing Maxes Out at Over $2,000

Gary Ng
34 mins ago

Apple today introduced a new iPad Air with M2 chip, while also debuting a 13-inch version for the first time. The new iPad Air also features a landscape FaceTime camera (like the iPad 10).

As for 2024 iPad Air Canadian pricing, we have the same starting price as before but you get double the entry storage now at 128GB (finally, Apple). We actually are seeing a slight price drop for the 256GB versions as it was $999 before for Wi-Fi and $1199 for cellular. That’s a good Apple.

11-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi:

13-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi:

11-inch iPad Air Cellular:

13-inch iPad Air Cellular:

iPad Air Pricing for Education (CAD):

Apple Pencil Pro:

Magic Keyboard (compatible with both 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air):

Smart Folio (available in charcoal grey, light violet, denim, and sage):

You can pre-order the iPad Air today and it will launch May 15, 2024. Are you buying one?

