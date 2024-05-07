2024 iPad Air Canadian Pricing Maxes Out at Over $2,000

Apple today introduced a new iPad Air with M2 chip, while also debuting a 13-inch version for the first time. The new iPad Air also features a landscape FaceTime camera (like the iPad 10).

As for 2024 iPad Air Canadian pricing, we have the same starting price as before but you get double the entry storage now at 128GB (finally, Apple). We actually are seeing a slight price drop for the 256GB versions as it was $999 before for Wi-Fi and $1199 for cellular. That’s a good Apple.

You can pre-order the iPad Air today and it will launch May 15, 2024. Are you buying one?