Apple Launches Super Thin iPad Pro with OLED Displays

Apple has just announced the release of its latest iPad Pro, now the thinnest Apple product ever created. This is happening right now at its iPad special event, where the company also announced a new iPad Air.

The new iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 13-inch models still, featuring a sleek design in silver and space black, thinner than any previous iPad, and is also thinner than its iPad Nano music player.

A standout feature of the new iPad Pro is its display technology. For the first time, Apple introduces an OLED display on the iPad Pro, utilizing what it calls a Tandem OLED setup that uses two OLED panels.

This new display supports Extreme Dynamic Range, achieving 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The Tandem OLED technology allows for sub-millisecond response time, offering brighter highlights, true blacks, and enhanced detail in shadows and low light environments.

Both models are equipped with the new Ultra Retina XDR display and, for the first time, offer a nano-texture glass option. Apple touts this as the world’s most advanced display, featuring P3 wide colour gamut.

Performance is significantly boosted in the new iPad Pro with the introduction of the M4 chip, utilizing second-generation 3nm technology. This new chip enhances the display engine and delivers 50% faster CPU performance compared to the M2 iPad Pro. The 10-core GPU introduces features like Dynamic Caching, mesh shading, and ray tracing, marking a first for the iPad Pro series.

Apple emphasizes the industry-leading performance per watt of the M4 chip, achieving the same efficiency as the M2 while using half the power. The M4 chip utilizes only 25% of the power of leading CPU chips found in industry laptops.

Furthermore, the Neural Engine in the M4 is designed for AI workloads, capable of performing 38 trillion operations per second, which is 60 times faster than the Neural Engine in the first A11 Bionic.

The new iPad Pro models also feature an Apple logo made of copper to improve thermal performance by 20%, making it 10 times faster than the original 2018 iPad Pro. According to Apple, this makes the new iPad Pro the most powerful device of its kind.

Here is the back side of the new iPad Pro for 2024:

Here’s how the new iPad Pro compares to its previous design (old on left; new on right):

Canadian pricing to follow, stay tuned…