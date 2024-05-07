New Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard are Here

Apple has unveiled the Apple Pencil Pro, what it calls a breakthrough in stylus technology, designed to elevate the creative process for new iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro.

The new Apple Pencil Pro brings several advanced features, including a sensitive sensor in the barrel that detects a user’s squeeze. This action brings up a tool palette, allowing for quick switches between tools, line weights, and colours without breaking the creative flow.

A custom haptic engine within the Apple Pencil Pro gives tactile feedback through a gentle tap when actions like squeezing, double-tapping, or aligning with Smart Shapes are performed. Additionally, a new gyroscope brings precise control by rolling the Apple Pencil Pro, similar to using traditional pen and paper. This feature adjusts the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools dynamically.

The Apple Pencil Pro also supports new hover capabilities, enabling users to visualize the exact orientation of a tool before making contact with the display. Apple says this makes tasks like marking up documents, taking notes, and crafting artwork more natural.

For the first time, Apple Pencil Pro introduces support for the Find My network, helping you locate the stylus if it’s lost. It seamlessly pairs with the iPad Air and iPad Pro and charges via a new magnetic interface on the tablet’s side.

The iPad Air and iPad Pro also get a new Magic Keyboard, which features a floating cantilever design, a built-in trackpad, and a backlit keyboard for an exceptional typing experience. It attaches magnetically, supports various viewing angles, and includes a USB-C connector for pass-through charging, providing both front and back protection.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is made with aluminum and includes a function row for quick controls such as screen brightness and volume.

The new Apple Pencil Pro costs $169 in Canada.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air