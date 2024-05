If you’re just catching up now with Apple’s iPad event from today, you can now watch a replay of the event.

Apple has shared the event replay to YouTube and also other promo videos from today, that unveiled new updates for iPad Air, iPad Pro, plus debuting the all-new Apple Pencil Pro.

May 7 Event

The new iPad Pro + Procreate:

The new iPad Pro + M4 Chip:

Crush! iPad Pro ad:

Introducing the all-new iPad Pro:

Apple said the entire presentation (presenters, locations and aerial footage) was shot on iPhone, while edited on Mac and iPad. It would have been cooler if everything was shot and recorded with the new M4 iPad Pro, which maxes out at about $5,000 in BC after taxes with accessories and AppleCare+.