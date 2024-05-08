This iPad Pro Ad Sparking Blowback, People Losing their Minds

ipad pro ad offensive

As part of yesterday’s M4 iPad Pro unveiling, the company released an ad called ‘Crush’ to go with it.

The nearly one-minute ad showcases a variety of instruments, toys, camera lenses, art supplies and more, getting crushed into one single iPad Pro. That’s when the ad ends with saying, “the most powerful iPad ever is also the thinnest.” Just what we all wanted for the iPad Pro–for it to be thinner than before.

The ad is clearly showing how the iPad Pro can replace or do a multitude of tasks, while the pressing machine presents a super-thin iPad, after crushing away everything else. But not everyone is happy with this ad, with many slamming the video as tone deaf and offensive.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the ad on X, and immediately saw some angry replies.

“I can’t relate to this video at all. It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators,” said one user on X.

“It is a heartbreaking, uncomfortable, and egotistic advertisement. When I see this result, I’m ashamed to buy Apple products since nineteen years,” said another reply.

“The symbolism of indiscriminately crushing beautiful creative tools is an interesting choice,” added another user.

“I felt sad when I saw creative tools such as musical instruments and cameras being destroyed. I don’t think the creators will like this video. Is it my Japanese sensibility that makes me feel this way?”, was another reply.

Check out the ad below and tell us if you’re offended or not:

YouTube video

The only thing crushing about the iPad Pro is the damage it will do to your wallet, as a fully-maxed out 13-inch version with AppleCare and accessories after tax will cost you $5,000+ in Canada. All that for the best tablet ever to not have a calculator app, yet (#courage).

