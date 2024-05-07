Google Pixel 8a Canadian Pricing, Specs, Features: Now Official

Google has officially announced its Pixel 8a smartphone, its entry smartphone that it says delivers a blend of delight, power, and advanced AI capabilities.

The company says the Pixel 8a features superb photography functions, swift AI-based features (Gemini is here!), and high-level security measures, all available at a competitive price.

Google is calling the Pixel 8a the most robust A-Series Pixel to date, incorporating a metal frame and camera bar, along with IP67 protection against water and dust. It features a new scratch-resistant 6.1-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate for super smooth scrolling and is crafted from recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic.

New colours include limited-edition Aloe and Bay, alongside neutral colours Obsidian and Porcelain. For the first time for a A-series Pixel phone we now have a 256GB storage option.

Google AI significantly boosts the Pixel 8a’s efficiency, enabling users to perform tasks such as searching for items directly within apps by circling an image or text. It also supports multilingual messaging through Live Translate and displays timely information with the At a Glance feature.

At the core of the Pixel 8a lies the Google Tensor G3 processor, which is shared with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. This chip enhances the phone’s performance across various domains including photo and video quality, audio on calls, speech recognition, and security.

The Pixel Camera on the 8a model excels in capturing perfect shots every time, especially in low light conditions with its Night Sight feature. It also includes Best Take for optimal group photos, Photo Unblur for correcting image clarity, and Real Tone for accurately depicting all skin tones. The dual camera rear set up includes a 64MP main lens and 13MP ultrawide lens, while the front-facing camera is 13MP.

Users of the Pixel 8a will get seven years of OS updates, security patches, and feature drops from its release.

With the Pixel 8a, there’s an easier set up for the device for a child out of the box, including setting parental controls for digital limits.

Google has engineered the Pixel 8a to provide clearer phone calls by reducing background noise and enhancing the caller’s voice, making conversations clearer even in loud environments.

As for starting pricing of the Pixel 8a in Canada? It starts at $679 for 128GB in Canada, which is a price hike compared to last year’s Pixel 7a which was $599 CAD (and had the same price as the Pixel 6a). When asked why there was a price jump in Canada? Google said in a media briefing attended by iPhone in Canada it was due to foreign exchange rates.

You can pre-order the Pixel 8a today in Canada, while it is available on May 14, 2024.

Also starting today? You can pre-order a Pixel Tablet without a Charging Speaker Dock for $549 in Canada (it debuted for $699 last year with the dock), with availability coming on May 14.

Full Google Pixel 8a tech specifications below:

Display

6.1-inch Actua display, 20:9 aspect ratio

1080×2400 OLED at 430 PPI

Smooth Display up to 120Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass

Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing

HDR support, up to 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Dimensions and Weight

US: 6.0 height x 2.9 width x 0.4 depth (inches), 6.8 oz

6.0 height x 2.9 width x 0.4 depth (inches), 6.8 oz Rest of World: 152.1 height x 72.7 width x 8.9 depth (mm), 188 g

Battery and Charging

24+ hour battery life

Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

Typical 4492 mAh (Minimum 4404 mAh)

Fast charging, Wireless charging (Qi-certified)

Memory and Storage

8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

Processors

Google Tensor G3

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Security

VPN by Google One at no extra cost

End-to-end security designed by Google

Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, Titan M2 security chip, and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment)

7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, support for passkeys

Rear Camera

64 MP Quad PD wide camera, ƒ/1.89 aperture, 80° field of view

13 MP ultrawide camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120° field of view

Optical + electronic image stabilization on wide

Front Camera

13 MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 96.5° ultrawide field of view

Camera Features

Magic Editor, Best Take, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur

Real Tone, Face Unblur, Night Sight, Top Shot

Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Motion Auto Focus

Video and Audio

Rear Camera: 4K at 30/60 FPS, 1080p at 30/60 FPS

Front Camera: 4K at 30 FPS, 1080p at 30 FPS

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

Optical and fused video stabilization

Audio: Stereo recording, speech enhancement, wind noise reduction

Authentication

Fingerprint Unlock with under-display sensor

Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Sensors

Proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyrometer, magnetometer, barometer

Buttons and Ports

USB Type-C 3.2, power button, volume controls

SIMs

Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM and eSIM)

Connectivity and Location

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, HE80, MIMO

Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Google Cast

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS (varies by region)

Network

Supports GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA, LTE, and 5G bands (varies by model)

Colours

Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe

In the Box

1 m USB-C to USB-C cable, Quick Switch Adapter, SIM tool

Warranty