Public Mobile Extends Canada-US Promo Plans

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Earlier this month Telus-owned Public Mobile brought back its Canada-US promo plans (that match Freedom Mobile), stating they would only be available until May 20, 2024.

Well, now it turns out these promo plans have been extended with no indefinite end date, according to an update on the publicmobile.ca/plans.

The following 5G Canada-US plans now gain the label “limited time”:

  • $34/50GB
  • $40/75GB
  • $50/100GB

Rivals Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile (Bell) offer similar plans as above, but only with U.S. talk included and not data roaming in the U.S.

These plans join the following existing 4G plans that recently switched to new activations only:

  • $29/40GB 4G
  • $21/3GB 4G ($19 on 90-day subscription)
  • $15 talk and text 4G

We have yet to see other Big 3 flanker brands offer Canada-US talk, text and data plans.

Click here to sign up for Public Mobile and get a $10 bill credit.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile Offers New 4G Plans for Existing Customers

Telus-owned Public Mobile launched new promo plans for existing subscribers this week. After changing its $29/40GB and $15 talk and text plans to new activations only, two new plans were offered for existing subscribers after logging into their accounts. Labeled as “promotions”, the following 4G plans are being offered, according to iPhone in Canada readers:...
Austin Blake
4 days ago

Koodo Waives Tab Balance, Offers $100 Bonus and $34/50GB Plan

Telus-owned Koodo looks to be offering some existing users a special deal to get them to stick around with the company. A recent text message sent out to some Koodo customers says the company is ready to waive off remaining Tab balances (the amount being paid back for a phone they signed on the dotted...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Public Mobile 4G Plans Limited to New Activations Only [Update]

Earlier this month, Telus-owned Public Mobile brought back its Canada-US promo plans (that match Freedom Mobile) for a limited time, plus some revised 4G offerings, making them available for new and existing customers. Update May 16, 12:42pm, 2024: Telus says its Canada-US promo plans are still available for new activations and existing customers. The company's...
Austin Blake
5 days ago