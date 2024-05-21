Public Mobile Extends Canada-US Promo Plans

Earlier this month Telus-owned Public Mobile brought back its Canada-US promo plans (that match Freedom Mobile), stating they would only be available until May 20, 2024.

Well, now it turns out these promo plans have been extended with no indefinite end date, according to an update on the publicmobile.ca/plans.

The following 5G Canada-US plans now gain the label “limited time”:

$34/50GB

$40/75GB

$50/100GB

Rivals Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile (Bell) offer similar plans as above, but only with U.S. talk included and not data roaming in the U.S.

These plans join the following existing 4G plans that recently switched to new activations only:

$29/40GB 4G

$21/3GB 4G ($19 on 90-day subscription)

$15 talk and text 4G

We have yet to see other Big 3 flanker brands offer Canada-US talk, text and data plans.

