Sonos Continues to Restore Lost Features in Latest App Update

Sonos has released a new update for its mobile app on iOS and Android today, bringing several enhancements and new features to improve user experience. These updates are part of the company’s plan to restore some lost functionality after an all-new version was released earlier this month.

The latest software versions are 80.01.07 for Android and 80.01.10 for iOS, made available on Tuesday, timed alongside the announcement of its new Sonos Ace headphones and the updated Roam 2 portable speaker.

This app update brings support for the newly released Sonos Roam 2, enhancing its functionality and integration within the Sonos ecosystem.

Accessibility has been significantly improved with enhanced VoiceOver support, making navigation and control easier on the Now Playing Screen, System View, Output Selector, Queue, Volume Sliders, and Add Product sections. Additionally, TalkBack support has been improved for the Now Playing Screen, System View, and Add Product sections.

Playback of folders from local music libraries has been improved, and users can now search for content to use with alarms, adding more customization options. System connectivity for Boost and portable products in sleep mode has also been enhanced.

Several bugs have been fixed, including issues with the Add Product feature that caused incomplete registration, required re-signing in, or prevented PIN confirmation. This was a major issue as part of the all-new Sonos app update.

Also resolved are problems with enabling Surround and Sub Audio, blocks that prevented Trueplay when a TV was the input source and issues related to requesting Local Network permissions.

Many suspected Sonos pushed out its all-new app update prematurely, to ensure that it will be ready for the Sonos Ace headphones launch. Some issues still not fixed in this app update include an issue where TruePlay testing fails to complete. Also Last.FM integration is still missing while the app itself is still sluggish to load. Widgets are still missing for quick controls. Seems like the Sonos app development team still has a lot of work on their hands.