Freedom Mobile Expands to Manitoba, Offers $14.50 Canada-US Promo

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

freedom mobile may 2024

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has expanded into Manitoba officially on Thursday, offering wireless, home internet and TV services, along with new retail locations in Winnipeg.

“Expansion into Manitoba marks a pivotal milestone for Freedom and very good news for Manitoban customers as we will be able to provide them with innovative and affordable telecommunications solutions”, says Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, in a statement. “As a strong and competitive telecom player in Canada, we’re proud to reaffirm our commitment to providing more Canadians with the freedom of choice and benefits that come with increased competition.”

To celebrate the launch, Freedom Mobile is offering 50% off its 10GB 4G Canada-US plan, available at $14.50/month for six months (normally $29/month). This 10GB Canada-US plan is not available on Freedom Mobile’s website, as it’s only showing a $29/20GB 4G Canada-US plan.

Looking at Freedom Mobile’s coverage maps for Manitoba, they are fairly sporadic and don’t seem to align with Big 3 coverage maps. We’ve reached out for clarification.

Last month, Quebecor said it would be axing its “data rich” plans for Manitoba, blaming the decision on the CRTC, as a particular arbitration decision favoured Telus.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Quebecor Slams Loblaw’s Rogers-Bell Deal as Anticompetitive

Pierre Karl Péladeau, CEO of Québecor, is urging the federal government to intervene in a deal between Loblaw and a company owned by Rogers and Bell. The agreement could result in Québecor and other wireless providers being excluded from 180 Loblaw-owned stores through The Mobile Shop kiosks, reports CBC News. In a letter sent to...
John Quintet
19 hours ago

Freedom Customer Loses $60K in SIM Swap Scam, Court Rejects Lawsuit

British Columbia Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against Freedom Mobile, following a SIM swap scam that allegedly led to the theft of over $60,000 in bitcoin from Surrey resident Sepehr Tahmasebpour. The court ruled in favour of the telecom, citing a mandatory arbitration clause in the service terms which the plaintiffs claimed they were...
Austin Blake
1 week ago

Freedom Mobile Offering $45/40GB Global Roaming Plan to Some Customers

Freedom Mobile is offering up a special roaming plan for select customers, priced at $45 per month. The company has been sending out targeted emails to select customers, explaining they can “stay connected across 81 international destinations with 40GB of data for only $45/month after Digital Discount." Normally, this plan costs $45/month with only 15GB...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago