Freedom Mobile Expands to Manitoba, Offers $14.50 Canada-US Promo

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has expanded into Manitoba officially on Thursday, offering wireless, home internet and TV services, along with new retail locations in Winnipeg.

“Expansion into Manitoba marks a pivotal milestone for Freedom and very good news for Manitoban customers as we will be able to provide them with innovative and affordable telecommunications solutions”, says Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, in a statement. “As a strong and competitive telecom player in Canada, we’re proud to reaffirm our commitment to providing more Canadians with the freedom of choice and benefits that come with increased competition.”

To celebrate the launch, Freedom Mobile is offering 50% off its 10GB 4G Canada-US plan, available at $14.50/month for six months (normally $29/month). This 10GB Canada-US plan is not available on Freedom Mobile’s website, as it’s only showing a $29/20GB 4G Canada-US plan.

Looking at Freedom Mobile’s coverage maps for Manitoba, they are fairly sporadic and don’t seem to align with Big 3 coverage maps. We’ve reached out for clarification.

Last month, Quebecor said it would be axing its “data rich” plans for Manitoba, blaming the decision on the CRTC, as a particular arbitration decision favoured Telus.