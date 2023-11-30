Bell Snaps Up the Most 3800 MHz 5G Spectrum Nationwide

Bell has announced a significant expansion of its 5G+ wireless services across Canada, following a $518 million investment in acquiring additional spectrum licenses in the federal government’s 3800 MHz auction.

The company says it secured 1.77 billion MHz-Pop for $518 million, amounting to $0.29 per MHz-Pop and acquired 939 spectrum licenses, adding 100 MHz of cross-band spectrum in the 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz ranges.

“Bell 5G+ is vital for Canada’s digital future. It enables businesses and organizations to innovate in fields like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and industrial transformation. Our transformation into a tech-services and digital media leader is marked by delivering advanced technology for better customer experiences and fostering innovation in Canada,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada in a statement.

The acquisition extends Bell’s coverage to approximately 99% of Canada’s population it says.

Bell’s access to 3.5 billion MHz-Pop of 5G+ spectrum is an industry-leading position, combining 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz bands, explained the company on Thursday afternoon. The total cost for Bell’s 5G+ spectrum is $2.78 billion ($0.79 per MHz-Pop), the most economical among national wireless carriers.

The deployment of Bell’s 5G+ network on the 3800 MHz wireless spectrum, along with the existing 3500 MHz spectrum, is set to deliver faster wireless speeds, enhancing activities like video streaming, uploading content, and cloud backups. The expanded spectrum will also increase network capacity to accommodate more devices and provide lower latency for real-time communication and immersive experiences.

Bell says its 5G network is accessible to 85% of Canadians, with 51% having access to the enhanced 5G+ network.

Earlier today, Rogers announced its 3800 MHz spectrum and so did SaskTel.