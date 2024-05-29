Rogers ‘Winback’ Offers $45/100GB Canada-US Plan to Some

If you recently ditched Rogers, the company’s ‘winback’ team has been calling some former customers and again offering sweetheart deals to bring you back to the company.

According to a recent call received by an iPhone in Canada reader, the latest offer was in the form of a $45/month 5G plan with 100GB of Canada-US talk, text and data. This bring your own device plan also included a $60 bill credit to offset activation fees and was month-to-month, with no expiry.

The Rogers website has a $100/200GB Canada-US-Mexico plan as the closest thing to a plan with US roaming data.

Sean says he left Rogers in October of last year and switched to Videotron’s Freedom Mobile in the Windsor-Essex region in Ontario. But the coverage “is not great” and he decided to jump on the Rogers ‘winback’ offer. He said if coverage was better he was more than willing to support Freedom.

The Freedom Mobile plan he left was a $45/50GB Canada-US plan, which right now is still offered at $34/month on the company’s website.

Again, not everybody receives these ‘winback’ phone calls, but when they do, the plans are usually enticing enough that people will come back.

Have you received any ‘winback’ offers from the ‘Big 3’ lately?

Feel free to email tips@iphoneincanada.ca if you notice cellphone plan changes or price increases, so we can share with the community.