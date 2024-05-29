Rogers ‘Winback’ Offers $45/100GB Canada-US Plan to Some

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

If you recently ditched Rogers, the company’s ‘winback’ team has been calling some former customers and again offering sweetheart deals to bring you back to the company.

According to a recent call received by an iPhone in Canada reader, the latest offer was in the form of a $45/month 5G plan with 100GB of Canada-US talk, text and data. This bring your own device plan also included a $60 bill credit to offset activation fees and was month-to-month, with no expiry.

The Rogers website has a $100/200GB Canada-US-Mexico plan as the closest thing to a plan with US roaming data.

Sean says he left Rogers in October of last year and switched to Videotron’s Freedom Mobile in the Windsor-Essex region in Ontario. But the coverage “is not great” and he decided to jump on the Rogers ‘winback’ offer. He said if coverage was better he was more than willing to support Freedom.

The Freedom Mobile plan he left was a $45/50GB Canada-US plan, which right now is still offered at $34/month on the company’s website.

Again, not everybody receives these ‘winback’ phone calls, but when they do, the plans are usually enticing enough that people will come back.

Have you received any ‘winback’ offers from the ‘Big 3’ lately?

Feel free to email tips@iphoneincanada.ca if you notice cellphone plan changes or price increases, so we can share with the community.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Did Rogers Just Axe All Cellphone Plans Except for One? [Update]

Update May 26, 7:47am PDT: Rogers told iPhone in Canada in a statement, "there was website maintenance work and the digital team is working so all our plans are visible, including Canada-US-Mexico. There’s been no change." Our original story is below. The Rogers website is showing plans as normal again. === The Rogers website as...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Loblaw, Rogers and Bell Teaming Up to ‘Rip Off Canadians’, Says NDP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has urged the commissioner of the Competition Bureau to investigate a partnership between Canada’s largest grocery chain, Loblaw, and Glentel, which is owned by Rogers and Bell. “Loblaws isn’t content just ripping off Canadians when it comes to their groceries. Loblaws is teaming up with Rogers and Bell to rip off...
John Quintet
6 days ago

Quebecor Slams Loblaw’s Rogers-Bell Deal as Anticompetitive

Pierre Karl Péladeau, CEO of Québecor, is urging the federal government to intervene in a deal between Loblaw and a company owned by Rogers and Bell. The agreement could result in Québecor and other wireless providers being excluded from 180 Loblaw-owned stores through The Mobile Shop kiosks, reports CBC News. In a letter sent to...
John Quintet
7 days ago