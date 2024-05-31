Telus ‘Winback’ Offer: $40/120GB Canada-US for Some Customers

On the topic of special ‘winback’ deals from wireless carriers to lure you back to the company, we’re hearing from you of other offers being doled out, aside from Rogers and its $45/100GB Canada-US plan for some.

Telus has been offering a ‘winback’ deal of its own to select customers by phone, in the form of a $40/120GB 5G+ Canada-US plan, after a $5 bill credit for 24 months. He also received $90 worth of bill credits right out of the gate, making for his first two months free.

According to an iPhone in Canada reader, Telus made this deal even sweeter by offering a Samsung Galaxy S24 for $10/month on the company’s Bring-it-Back plan. On top of this, a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm was offered for free (worth $465), along with the watch’s data plan as well. Galaxy Buds Pro 2 were also offered for a discounted price of $90 as well.

This customer that was with Bell ($40/75GB Canada-US) eventually took the Telus ‘winback’ deal and switched back. All activation and connection fees were also waived, along with a phone number change fee, according to the bill statement iPhone in Canada reviewed.

Speaking of Rogers, we also heard from you of other ‘winback’ deals, in the form of a $35/60GB 5G plan, to lure a Virgin customer away from their $34/50GB 5G plan.

Noticing wireless plan changes or bill increases? Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share the news with the community.