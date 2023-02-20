Apple Held AI Summit For Employees, Did Not Reveal AI Competitor to ChatGPT

This month, Apple held an employee-exclusive AI summit at Apple Park. The in-person event was designed specifically for staff and was put together at the Steve Jobs Theatre. It was conducted earlier this month, following rumours. Now, we’ve gotten our first word on what the AI summit entailed.

In the latest Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman provides an overview of the event and what was revealed. Apple’s AI summit is an annual event. It’s described as “WWDC for AI.” However, unlike the Worldwide Developers Conference, this summit only invites employees to Apple’s main campus. Though, there was a live stream component as well.

Gurman goes on to state that Apple’s AI chief said “machine learning is moving faster than ever” and told its employees that they are “truly at the forefront.”

The report goes on to state that Apple did not preview any “game changer” announcements. Rumours regarding this event began to swirl amongst the rise in popularity of ChatGPT. Additionally, this month saw the introduction of Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT into Bing. Additionally, Google is looking to develop and launch its own Bing rival, dubbed Bard. Based on Gurman’s report, no consumer-focused AI software was discussed.

“In a brochure for the event, Apple’s AI chief told employees that “machine learning is moving faster than ever, and the talent we have here is truly at the forefront.” While that may be Apple’s belief, I haven’t heard of anything — for consumers — that is a game changer coming out of the summit. For those wondering, I don’t believe Apple previewed a ChatGPT/New Bing competitor or anything of the sort.”

As of this time, it doesn’t appear as though Apple is eager to jump in and compete with ChatGPT. However, as alluded to, its AI summit simply isn’t the place to reveal such info. Perhaps if a Bing and Bard competitor is in the works, it’ll be reserved for a debut at WWDC in June.