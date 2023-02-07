Apple Reported to Host Staff-Exclusive AI Summit Next Week at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple is reportedly due to host an employee-exclusive AI summit next week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this intimate summit will take place at the Steve Job Theater in Apple Park

In a series of Tweets, Gurman notes that Apple is expected to hold its “annual internal AI summit” sometime next week. This particular summit is said to be similar to “WWDC but for AI. Plus, unlike Apple’s developer conference, the AI summit is only for Apple employees.

Gurman continues to state that the event will be held at Apple’s prestigious auditorium complex. The event will offer some virtual elements, allowing remote employees to stream the event. Gurman concludes that the summit will mirror “how Apple held media events pre-Covid.” He then goes on to wonder whether Apple will return to this structure for public product launches in the future.

Apple’s AI summit comes at a time when it seems like AI is the talk of the town. This week, Google announced Bard, its AI service that hopes to match the likes of ChatGPT. It’s being said that Bard is being designed to gather information from the web to “provide fresh, high-quality responses.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been seeing a surge in popularity. After two months after its launch, it’s been recently reported that there are 100 million monthly active users. According to reports, ChatGPT is now the fastest-growing consumer app ever. This popularity is gathering the attention of some major investors, including Microsoft. The company announced its plans to invest a heft $10 billion USD (roughly $13.4 billion CAD) into the company for a multi-year partnership. This will allow OpenAI to continue its independent research while offering Microsoft the ability to strengthen its Azure platform.

It’s hard to say what will be discussed at the Apple AI summit. It’s likely Apple may discuss its plans to further integrate AI functionality and machine learning across its many platforms. As for consumer benefits, since it’s a closed event, we’re likely to not hear anything substantial until perhaps WWDC later this year.