iPhone 15 Pro May Feature Solid-State Buttons, Replacing Current Volume and Power Buttons: Kuo

Apple may be looking to replace the current buttons used for both the volume and power functions for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple may adopt solid-state buttons as a replacement (via 9to5Mac).

In a recent Twitter thread, the TF International Securities analyst wrote his latest predictions on iPhone 15. In it, Kuo notes, “My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of the two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid state button design.” Kuo continues to state that this new design may mimic that of the home button design of the iPhone 7 era.

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

The use of a solid-state button design is said to be intended to replace the “physical/mechanical button design” of the current iPhones. In the follow-up tweets, Kuo states that Apple may integrate Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides of the device. The intended use of the Taptic Engines is to imitate the same feeling a user gets when interacting with the current volume and power buttons. These engines will provide force feedback to simulate the feeling of interacting with a button.

Under this assumption, Kup believes that the two major suppliers of the Taptic Engines, Luxshare and AAC Technologies, will both play a heavy role in Apple’s adoption of this technology for the iPhone 15 Pro. Furthermore, Kuo believes that the Android ecosystem will also follow suit. The analyst predicts that the integration of Taptic Engines will create new selling points manufacturers can use upon the launch of their new devices.

It does appear as though the base models of the iPhone 15 will retain the use of the current volume and power buttons. The integrations of solid-state buttons may join the roster of premium features the Pro models may have over their entry-level counterparts next year. However, base models of the iPhone 15 are said to get Apple’s Dynamic Island. What remains to be seen is how pricing will be affected by the decision to adopt solid-state buttons.