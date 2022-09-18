Entry iPhone 15 Models Expected to Get Dynamic Island, Says Report

Apple will finally eliminate the oft-criticized display notch from its entire iPhone lineup next year, replacing it with the “Dynamic Island” on all iPhone 15 models — reports 9to5Mac.

The information comes from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a well-known leaker and industry insider.

This year, Apple ditched the front-facing camera and Face ID notch on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Instead, Apple packed everything into a new pill-shaped cutout that, in typical Apple fashion, the company turned into an interactive software feature and branded Dynamic Island.

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

Young expects Apple to expand the change to its entire iPhone lineup next year. Provided Apple doesn’t decide to shake up next year’s non-Pro iPhone line (like it did this year by axing the mini model), that would mean the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the Dynamic Island alongside iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, Young went on to note that Apple does not have enough supply of 120Hz LTPO OLED panels for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

That being the case, next year’s two less expensive iPhones will likely lack ProMotion and the new Always-On display feature. Meanwhile, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will inherit both features from their predecessors.

Next year’s iPhone 15 series has also been tipped to get a periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.

