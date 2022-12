What’s New on Crave: January 2023

Bell Media has released its list of new TV shows and movies coming to its streaming service Crave in January 2023.

Highlights include the series premiere of The Last of Us on HBO and the movie premiere of Ambulance by director Michael Bay.

Check out the complete listings of what’s coming to HBO, HBO Max and Starz in January 2023 below:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Max Series DOOM PATROL, Season 4A, Episode 6 (January 5 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Max Series GOSSIP GIRL (2021), Season 2, Episode 7 (January 5)

HBO Max Series THE CLIMB, Season 1, Episode 1-3 (January 12)

HBO Max Series GOSSIP GIRL (2021), Season 2, Episode 8 (January 12)

HBO Max Series VELMA, Season 1, Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* (January 12)

HBO Series THE LAST OF US, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (January 15 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Max Series THE CLIMB, Season 1, Episode 4-6 (January 19)

HBO Max Series GOSSIP GIRL (2021), Season 2, Episode 9 (January 19)

HBO Max Series VELMA, Season 1, Episode 3-4 (January 19)

HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (January 21)

HBO Series THE LAST OF US, Season 1, Episode 2 (January 22 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Max Series THE CLIMB, Season 1, Episode 7-8 *Season Finale* (January 26)

HBO Max Series GOSSIP GIRL (2021), Season 2, Episode 10 (January 26)

HBO Max Series VELMA, Season 1, Episode 5-6 (January 26)

HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 2 (January 28)

HBO Series THE LAST OF US, Season 1, Episode 3 (January 29 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

THE BAD GUYS (January 1)

ESCAPE FROM PLANET EARTH (January 6)

GNOMEO & JULIET (January 6)

THE INNOCENTS (January 6)

LOVE IN BLOOM (January 6)

THE NORTHMAN (January 6)

THE NUT JOB (January 6)

PADDINGTON (January 6)

YOU WON’T BE ALONE (January 6)

THE BOXTROLLS (January 13)

CAMP COLD BROOK (January 13)

I AM BRUCE LEE *Canadian Title* (January 13)

MID-CENTURY (January 13)

THE MUNSTERS (January 13)

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN: A JOURNEY, A SONG (January 16)

AMBULANCE (January 20)

INDIAN HORSE *Canadian Title* (January 20)

MONSIEUR LAZHAR *Canadian Title* (January 20)

OLDBOY (2003) (January 20)

THE DEVIL’S CONFESSION: THE LOST EICHMANN TAPES (January 23)

CHRIS BOUCHER *Canadian Title* (January 25)

EIFFEL (January 27)

HANDS THAT BIND *Canadian Title* (January 27)

OFFICIAL COMPETITION (January 27)

SERENDIPITY (January 27)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

WITHOUT SIN, Episode 1-4 *Series Premiere* (January 6)

GEORGE & TAMMY, Episode 6 *Finale* (January 6)

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 8 (January 6)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (January 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 2 *Season Premiere* (January 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

THE RACCOONS *Special Premiere* *Canadian Title* (January 7)

DINE YOUR SIGN, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (January 13)

HELL OF A WEEK WITH CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, Season 1 (January 13)

HIGHWAY THRU HELL, Season 11 *Canadian Title* (January 13)

MTV Series TEEN MOM: GIRLS NIGHT IN, Season 2 (January 13)

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 9 (January 13)

YOUR HONOR, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (January 13)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 3 (January 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

MECHA BUILDERS, Season 1, Episode 11-26 (January 14)

DINE YOUR SIGN: SUMMER, *Special Premiere* *Canadian Title* (January 20)

JUST FOR LAUGHS 2022: THE GALA SPECIALS- PATTON OSWALT *Special Premiere* *Canadian Title* (January 20)

MTV Series RIDICULOUSNESS, Season 27 (January 20)

MTV Series SIESTA KEY: MIAMI MOVES, Season 5 (January 20)

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (January 20)

YOUR HONOR, Season 2, Episode 2 (January 20)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 4 (January 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

MR. MAGOO, Season 1 (January 21)

THE POWER OF WE: A SESAME STREET SPECIAL (January 21)

SEE US COMING TOGETHER: A SESAME STREET SPECIAL (January 21)

ESCAPING THE TALIBAN: REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK BY GENEVIEVE BEAUCHEMIN *Special Premiere* *Canadian Title* (January 27)

MTV Series ARE YOU THE ONE?: UK, Season 1 (January 27)

MTV Series TEEN MOM UK: THEIR STORY, Season 1 (January 27)

YOUR HONOR, Season 2, Episode 3 (January 27)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 5 (January 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

PFFFIRATES, Season 1 (January 28)

STARZ Programming

MYSTERY MEN (January 1)

THE RISING, Season 1, Episode 6 (January 1)

OUR HOUSE *Canadian Title* (January 3)

QUEEN OF SPADES *Canadian Title* (January 3)

ALONG CAME POLLY (January 6)

BMF, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (January 6)

THE BOOK THIEF (January 6)

CAFÉ DE FLORE *Canadian Title* (January 6)

CAROL (January 6)

DEVIL’S WORKSHOP (January 6)

ESCAPE FROM PLANET EARTH (January 6)

GNOMEO & JULIET (January 6)

HOUSE AT THE END OF THE STREET (January 6)

JERSEY GIRL (January 6)

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 2 (January 6)

THE NUT JOB (January 6)

PADDINGTON (January 6)

THE RISING, Season 1, Episode 7 (January 6)

REGRESSION *Canadian Title* ( January 10)

ALL ABOUT STEVE (January 13)

BACHELORETTE (January 13)

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (January 13)

BMF, Season 2, Episode 2 (January 13)

THE BOXTROLLS (January 13)

CITIZEN KANE (January 13)

ENEMY *Canadian Title* (January 13)

THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS (January 13)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (January 13)

FUBAR *Canadian Title* (January 13)

FUBAR 2 *Canadian Title* (January 13)

I AM BRUCE LEE *Canadian Title* (January 13)

INCENDIES *Canadian Title* (January 13)

MY DOG SKIP (January 13)

THE RISING, Season 7, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (January 13)

A SINGLE MAN (January 13)

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS (January 13)

WOMAN IN GOLD (January 13)

INTO THE DEEP (January 14)

BIRTHMARKED *Canadian Title* (January 17)

THE DEATH & LIFE OF JOHN F. DONOVAN *Canadian Title* (January 17)

THE AFTERMATH (January 20)

THE BACK-UP PLAN (January 20)

BEGINNERS (January 20)

BMF, Season 2, Episode 3 (January 20)

THE BREAK-UP (January 20)

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS (January 20)

INDIAN HORSE *Canadian Title* (January 20)

THE IRON LADY (January 20)

IT’S COMPLICATED (January 20)

THE KING’S DAUGHTER (January 20)

LIE WITH ME *Canadian Title* (January 20)

MIDNIGHT RUN (January 20)

MIRROR MIRROR (January 20)

MONSIEUR LAZHAR *Canadian Title* (January 20)

AT FIRST LIGHT *Canadian Title* (January 24)

20 FEET FROM STARDOM (January 27)

BMF, Season 2, Episode 4 (January 27)

THE BOSS (January 27)

THE COUNSELOR (January 27)

COUPLES RETREAT (January 27)

THE HOST (January 27)

OUR IDIOT BROTHER (January 27)

THE RAID 2 (January 27)

THE RAID: REDEMPTION (January 27)

THE RULES OF ATTRACTION (January 27)

SCANNERS *Canadian Title* (January 27)

SERENDIPITY (January 27)

STEP UP: ALL IN (January 27)

THE TROTSKY *Canadian Title* (January 27)

THE WOMAN IN BLACK (January 27)

EXTRATERRESTRIAL *Canadian Title* (January 31)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING