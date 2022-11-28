Fido, Koodo, Virgin Cyber Monday 2022 Deals: Free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB and More

The flanker brands of the ‘Big 3’, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus have announced Cyber Monday deals for 2022. These are an extension of Black Friday deals, particularly the current free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB promotion.

Koodo is offering up the iPhone 11 for $0/month on a 24 month Tab, to go with the $45/50GB plan (normally $65) that includes free perks such as unlimited U.S. long distance, rollover data, speed boost and more. The Tab Mid and Tab Plus plan shows as $65/50GB, but at checkout, you’ll see $20/month credits applied.

Fido has the same deal as well with the Fido Payment Program, offering up an iPhone 11 for $0 down and $0/month on 24 months, with a $45/50GB plan (after $20/month credit with coupon code YAYFIDO20!). Don’t forget that coupon code or you’re hooped.

Virgin Plus has a similar deal but is squeezing $1/month for the iPhone 11 with Sweet Pay over 24 months, instead of offering it for free. The same $65/50GB plan will be discounted with a $20/month credit for 24 months, down to $45, matching its rivals.

Other Cyber Monday deals from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus include offers on iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on financing.

But the free iPhone 11 deal is by far the best bet right now and can be easily obtained online. If you go to a dealer such as Walmart or Best Buy or Costco, you can get free gift cards with your purchase, making it even sweeter.