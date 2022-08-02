Fido, Virgin Plus Back to School 2022 Plan: $45/15GB Matches Koodo in Quebec

Yesterday we told you about Koodo’s back-to-school 2022 promotion for Quebec only, in the form of a bring your own device plan at $45 with 15GB of data. At the time, flanker brand rivals Fido and Virgin Plus had yet to match the offer from Koodo in Quebec.
As expected, one day later, Fido and Virgin Plus are now also offering this same $45/15GB plan for customers in Quebec.
The plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international messaging, along with usual extras such as basic voicemail, call display and circle calling. Virgin Plus limits its 4G speeds to 150 Mbps, while overages are billed at $15/100MB up to 800MB and $0.15/MB afterwards ($137 for 1GB of data overages!).
Existing users should be able to switch over to this promo plan in Quebec. Just head into your account online and you should be able to change your plan, if you’re in Quebec.
Currently, another back-to-school 2022 offer for Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus is a $45/20GB plan for bring your own device, available at corporate and retail stores.
Other articles in the category: Bell
Bell to Launch ‘Fastest Internet Speeds in North America’ with Up to 8 Gbps Download
Back in April, Bell launched what it said at the time was the fastest internet in Canada, offering up to 3Gbps download speeds with its pure fibre offering. On Tuesday, Bell announced it is ready to launch "North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology of any major provider,” with symmetrical download and upload speeds...
Fido, Koodo, Virgin Back to School 2022 Plan: $45/20GB
Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus back-to-school 2022 promo plans have been revealed, targeting new customers and activations in the form of a discounted $45 plan with 20GB data. According to RFD, these plans are available from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus corporate and dealer stores. They won’t be available at Best Buy, The Mobile Shop,...
Bell Launches 5G+ Network in Ontario, Including Toronto, Guelph and More
After announcing last month that its 5G+ network was set to go live soon, Bell has launched the service in southern Ontario. Bell’s 5G+ mobile network is based on its 3500 MHz wireless spectrum, offering "the country's fastest mobile technology yet on Canada's top-ranked 5G wireless network." The company’s 5G+ network is now live today in...