Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile and Chatr Promos Offer Up to 10GB/month Bonus Data

The discount brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell have stepped up their back-to-school promotions, offering up to 10GB/month in bonus data.
Public Mobile on Thursday announced it is launching a 2GB/month data bonus promo (12 months only), for new activations on a $25/month or higher plan, with promo code 12MONTHS2GB. For $25/month, that works out to 3GB of data. This promo goes until September 9.
As for Lucky Mobile, they are offering a 3GB data bonus promo for 6 months only, on plans $35 and higher. This works out to a $35 plan with 6GB of 3G data. This offer ends August 30, 2022.
Rogers’ Chatr has a 10GB data bonus offer for 12 months, on activations of its $45/month plan with 5GB. This works out to a $45 plan with 15GB of 3G data. This promo goes until September 8.
Looks like a total mixed bag of data bonus options from these three prepaid brands, when usually they are all about the same. Give them a few days to eventually all match each other, again?
