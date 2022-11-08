Rogers and EORN Expand 5G Coverage in Rural Ontario

Rogers and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) on Monday announced the expansion of the telco’s 5G services to areas surrounding Maxville, Greenfield, Glen Robertson, and Wendover in eastern Ontario.

“We are proud to light up the first new wireless towers built in partnership with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, which will provide more seamless wireless connectivity to residents and visitors to these local communities,” said Ted Woodhead, President of Eastern Ontario at Rogers.

“This is a major milestone as we work to bring wireless service to 99% of the areas in the region where people spend their time living and working. Rogers is committed to investing in our networks and working with government partners to deliver world-class technology that drives innovation and prosperity across the region.”

This expansion of Rogers 5G services in rural Ontario was made possible with funding from the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300 million partnership between the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, the EORN, and Rogers.

The EORN Cell Gap Project was announced last year. It will cover the installation of 300 new telecommunications towers to expand cellular coverage across rural Ontario and eliminate dead zones, along with upgrades to 300 existing sites, by 2025.

“Rogers’ network expansion will give local residents access to better cell services that will help support economic growth and improve quality of life,” said J. Murray Jones, chairman of the EORN.

“We appreciate the support of our federal, provincial and municipal partners in helping us close the gap in mobile services.”

More than 260 towers have already been upgraded under the EORN. Thanks to the program, Rogers expanded its 5G network coverage to eight new areas in eastern Ontario back in January, and 10 new communities in March — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.