Rogers EPP Boxing Day Deal 2022: $55/50GB Plan

After we reported the Telus EPP program was offering up a $55/50GB plan for new activations as part of Boxing Week promos for 2022, it appears Rogers is also offering the same thing.
The Rogers Preferred Program (RPP) is a corporate discount offered to employees by employers. Select workplaces support RPP perks so it’s best to check with your employer.
The Rogers $55 per month plan includes 50GB of data with unlimited Canada-wide calling and is available for bring your own device customers and those financing devices, according to information shared with iPhone in Canada.
Other options available right now includes a $27/1GB and $45/20GB plan.
We may see more discounts arrive as we head into Boxing Day next week.
If you’re on a Rogers corporate discount plan from your employer and currently paying $55/month, it may be worth calling in to switch to this promo plan to get 50GB of data.
Thanks Ang
