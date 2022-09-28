Rogers, Fido Offering 5GB Free Data for 18 Months–Check Your Texts

Image via RFD
Rogers and Fido appear to be offering up another 5GB of free data, but for 18 months. That’s according to Fido customers that shared screenshots of the text messages sent out by the wireless carrier on Wednesday.
According to the text message, Fido says this exclusive gift is a thank you for being a loyal customer. The message says no plan change, no new contract and no commitment is required to get the freebie. Customers have until October 28, 2022, to claim the free offer.
Fido says the free 5GB data once accepted will kick in on the first day of your next billing cycle. Users are directed to a link that sends them to the Fido website to sign into their accounts to access the offer.
Other RFD users said the same offer was also sent out from Rogers.
Last October, Fido sent out the same 5GB free data offer but it was only available for 15 months and for “great customers”.
You may want to check your text messages to see if you received this free 5GB data offer from Rogers and Fido. Get anything?
Other articles in the category: Rogers
Rogers, Telus, Bell Donate $50K to Hurricane Fiona Relief and More
[caption id="attachment_382081" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Image: Bell[/caption] As Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Atlantic Canada, telecommunications services are more instrumental than ever in ensuring that Canadians can stay connected with their loved ones and emergency services. To that end, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is organizing telecom operators in the impacted areas to "ensure their services are...
Fido Offering $38/25GB Plan for Some Existing Customers [Update]
Image via RFD Fido appears to be offering a special promo plan for some existing customers, in the form of a $38 per month plan with 25GB of data. According to RFD, the plan is available online under the ‘Change Plan’ section of the website, showing the heading “Exclusive plan for you”. The existing Fido […]
Bell Named ‘Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2022’ Winner by PCMag
PCMag has released its 10th annual Fastest Mobile Networks Canada results, this time for 2022. This is where the publication drives across Canada to test wireless speeds and coverage with its array of devices. For 2022, the fastest mobile network crown goes to Bell, seeing maximum download speeds of 1373 Mbps, versus Rogers in second […]