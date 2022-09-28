Rogers, Fido Offering 5GB Free Data for 18 Months–Check Your Texts

Image via RFD

Rogers and Fido appear to be offering up another 5GB of free data, but for 18 months. That’s according to Fido customers that shared screenshots of the text messages sent out by the wireless carrier on Wednesday.

According to the text message, Fido says this exclusive gift is a thank you for being a loyal customer. The message says no plan change, no new contract and no commitment is required to get the freebie. Customers have until October 28, 2022, to claim the free offer.

Fido says the free 5GB data once accepted will kick in on the first day of your next billing cycle. Users are directed to a link that sends them to the Fido website to sign into their accounts to access the offer.

Other RFD users said the same offer was also sent out from Rogers.

Last October, Fido sent out the same 5GB free data offer but it was only available for 15 months and for “great customers”.

You may want to check your text messages to see if you received this free 5GB data offer from Rogers and Fido. Get anything?