Rogers Launches Roam Like Home Promo Ahead of Spring Break

Gary Ng
11 seconds ago

rogers roam like home promo

With news of Telus and Bell increasing their roaming rates for U.S. and international travel next week, Rogers appears to be taking advantage by offering a spring break roaming promo instead.

“Heading away for March Break? As a special thank you, Rogers wireless customers enjoy 1 Roam Like Home day on us (based on Eastern Time) between March 6 – 31, 2023,” says a new feature on the Rogers website.

Rogers says those with a Rogers Connections Mastercard can get 5 Roam Like Home days included at no cost.

Beyond the Rogers website, the telecom has also been texting customers notifying them of the promo, such as iPhone in Canada reader, Allen.

“We appreciate you and want to offer you an exclusive gift. It’s our way of saying thank you for being such a loyal customer!”, reads the Rogers text message.

Rogers roam like home text

Rogers says the free Roam Like Home day will be offered through a bill credit.

The promo is only available for those on an eligible Rogers postpaid wireless plan. Rogers fine print says, “most enterprise plans, monthly plans that include roaming services as well as prepaid accounts are excluded.”

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Fido, Virgin Plus, Koodo Now All Offering $55/10GB Plans

Earlier today Fido added a promo code for new online activations to nab a $50/20GB plan, but the Rogers sub-brand also made another change to match rivals Koodo and Virgin Plus. Fido has now bumped up its $55 plan to now have 10GB of data (was 8GB), joining plan changes made earlier this week by...
Gary Ng
31 mins ago

Fido Debuts $50/20GB Promo Plan for BYOD Customers

Rogers-owned Fido updated its website on Saturday to debut a $50/20GB plan for bring your own device customers activating online only. The plan is after a $10/month discount for 24 months when the promo code “fidopromo10” is used at checkout for new activations. The regular plan is actually $60/20GB and includes unlimited nationwide calling and...
Gary Ng
42 mins ago

Rogers EPP Deal: Pixel 7 for $0 with $50/20GB Plan, $270 Bill Credits

If you’re looking for a new smartphone and your employer offers the Rogers Preferred Program, which offers corporate plans for employees, you may want to reach out to your RPP representative. The latest offer is for Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on the Rogers Upfront Edge program, a 2-year term. Upfront Edge...
IIC Deals
1 day ago