Rogers Launches Roam Like Home Promo Ahead of Spring Break

With news of Telus and Bell increasing their roaming rates for U.S. and international travel next week, Rogers appears to be taking advantage by offering a spring break roaming promo instead.

“Heading away for March Break? As a special thank you, Rogers wireless customers enjoy 1 Roam Like Home day on us (based on Eastern Time) between March 6 – 31, 2023,” says a new feature on the Rogers website.

Rogers says those with a Rogers Connections Mastercard can get 5 Roam Like Home days included at no cost.

Beyond the Rogers website, the telecom has also been texting customers notifying them of the promo, such as iPhone in Canada reader, Allen.

“We appreciate you and want to offer you an exclusive gift. It’s our way of saying thank you for being such a loyal customer!”, reads the Rogers text message.

Rogers says the free Roam Like Home day will be offered through a bill credit.

The promo is only available for those on an eligible Rogers postpaid wireless plan. Rogers fine print says, “most enterprise plans, monthly plans that include roaming services as well as prepaid accounts are excluded.”