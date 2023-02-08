SaskTel Waives Long Distance Charges to Turkey and Syria

SaskTel announced on Wednesday it will waive long distance and text messaging fees from Canada to Turkey and Syria, to allow customers to stay in contact with friends and family affected by the recent devastating earthquake.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by the deadly earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey earlier this week,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in an issued statement. “In times of crisis, it’s important that we come together as a community to support those who need it and assist where possible. To the Turkish and Syrian families who call this province home, please know that Saskatchewan is here for you.”

Starting today, February 9, 2023, until February 28, 2023, SaskTel will automatically waive the following charges:

Long-distance charges for SaskTel wireless (postpaid and prepaid), landline, and business calls made from Canada to Syria or Turkey.

International text messaging fees for text messages sent from Canada to Syria or Turkey.

SaskTel joins other wireless carriers such as Rogers, Fido, Telus, Koodo, Bell and Virgin Plus similarly waiving long distance charges to Turkey and Syria.