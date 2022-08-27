Freedom Mobile Launches $75/50GB Canada/US Plan with 4GB Roaming Data

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile has launched a $75/month Freedom Nationwide + U.S. plan, which includes 50GB of data (35GB + 15GB bonus).

This bring your own phone plan includes unlimited talk and text within Canada and the U.S., while 4GB of U.S. roaming data is included (throttled speeds after 4GB). Normally, the plan costs $95 per month but is $75 after Digital Discount. The included $15/month credit for bring your own device is only good for 24 months.

Freedom Mobile charges a $45 connection fee for users switching or signing up for this plan.

Coverage with Freedom Mobile varies outside of major cities. But if you’re in an area with good signals or you travel to the U.S. often, this might be worth considering.

A 5G Infinite plan from Rogers that includes unlimited Canada/USA calling and data is $105 per month in comparison, but with better coverage.

Other Freedom Mobile promo plans right now for bring your own phone include $30/10GB and $40/20GB plans.

It’s unclear when this Freedom Mobile promo will end, but its launch is timed just ahead of the back-to-school season.

