Can’t Activate on Public Mobile? Parts of the Website are Down

Telus prepaid brand Public Mobile saw parts of its website go down this morning and as of writing, the outage is still ongoing.

According to Public Mobile, the website’s Activation Portal, My Account & Rewards, and Account changes via SIMon are all down right now. This means you won’t be able to activate a new SIM card right now, particularly if you were trying to jump or switch to the $40/15GB promo plan.

The Public Mobile chatbot is also temporarily down, and Public Mobile is directing those seeking assistance to reach out to their customer service team via Private Message in their online Community forums, by sending a message to @CS_Agent.

Existing customers have limited account management right now but some features are available by dialling 611 on your phone.

Public Mobile has an online-only service model so trying to get phone support isn’t possible.

“Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said the Public Mobile team on Thursday afternoon.