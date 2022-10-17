Public Mobile Launches New Plans with ‘Digital Savings’

Telus prepaid brand, Public Mobile, announced on Monday it now offers new plans with “digital savings”. According to the wireless carrier, “Our 100% digital storefront and online support means we can pass our savings onto you.”

Back in July, Public Mobile revived 4G speed plans and today we see an adjustment of both its 4G and regular 3G speed plans.

The new 4G plans as of today, October 17, are as follows:

$40/5GB (was $44.50)

$50/8GB (was $55)

$55/10GB (was $60)

$60/15GB (was $65)

$80/25GB (was $85)

$90/40GB (was $95)

New 3G plans as of today (there are only 3 choices available):

$15/250MB

$25/1GB

$35/3GB

Eliminated 3G plans are: $40/5GB, $50/10GB and $70/20GB from July.

Earlier this month, Public Moble launched new 4G plans at $55/8GB, $60/10GB and $65/15GB, but these see a $5 reduction.

“Along with our other affordable 3G speed plans, you will now have access to our new 4G speed plans that come with digital savings,” said Public Mobile.

Essentially, older 3G plans have been removed but have changed over to 4G, plus there are now fewer plans to keep track of. In order to get these new plans, you’ll need to switch to them online.