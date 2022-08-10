Telus to Invest $13 Million in St. Albert and Fort McMurray

Telus detailed on Wednesday its upcoming investments in St. Albert and Fort McMurray in Alberta, as part of the ongoing expansion of its network infrastructure, operations and spectrum.

St. Albert will see $10 million invested by Telus in 2022, while Fort McMurray will see $3 million this year, with the latter seeing expanded 5G network coverage.

“This generational $17 billion investment in Alberta is a true demonstration of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS, in an issued statement.

Telus says it will be investing $17 billion through 2026 in Alberta, which will result in 8,500 new jobs, nearly 1 million homes connected to its PureFibre internet, expanded 5G network coverage and 5G Core and Multi-Access Edge Computing enterprise applications.

